Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler's 'Snow White' lead this year's Razzie nominations 

Disney's new film, Snow White, has created history at this year's Razzie Awards Nominations.
The new movie, which also stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zelger in the leading roles, is a top nominee for an extremely unusual awards gala: the 2026 Razzies, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards.
On Wednesday, January 21, the nominations have been announced, highlighting what voters consider the year’s worst films and performances.
Notably, this remake film of Disney has grabbed six nods, including the categories of worst picture, worst remake, worst supporting actor, worst screen combo, worst director, and worst screenplay.
This year's awards show will take place on Saturday, March 14, the day before the 2026 Oscars.
A complete list of the 2026 Razzie Awards nominees follows.
Worst Picture
The Electric State
Hurry Up Tomorrow
Disney’s Snow White (2025)
Star Trek: Section 31
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Actor
Dave Bautista / In The Lost Lands
Ice Cube / War Of The Worlds
Scott Eastwood / Alarum
Jared Leto / Tron: Ares
Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Actress
Ariana DeBose / Love Hurts
Milla Jovovich / In The Lost Lands
Natalie Portman / Fountain Of Youth
Rebel Wilson / Bride Hard
Michelle Yeoh / Star Trek: Section 31
Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel
I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Smurfs (2025)
Snow White (2025)
War Of The Worlds (2025)
Worst Supporting Actress
Anna Chlumsky / Bride Hard
Ema Horvath / The Strangers: Chapter 2
Scarlet Rose Stallone / Gunslingers
Kacey Rohl / Star Trek: Section 31
Isis Valverde / Alarum
Worst Supporting Actor
All Seven Artificial Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
Nicolas Cage / Gunslingers
Stephen Dorff / Bride Hard
Greg Kinnear / Off The Grid
Sylvester Stallone / Alarum
Worst Screen Combo
All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White (2025)
James Corden & Rihanna / Smurfs (2025)
Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera / War Of The Worlds (2025)
Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito) / The Alto Knights
The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Worst Director
Rich Lee / War of The Worlds (2025)
Olatunde Osunsanmi / Star Trek: Section 31
The Russo Brothers / The Electric State
Trey Edward Shults / Hurry Up Tomorrow
Marc Webb / Snow White (2025)
Worst Screenplay
The Electric State / Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.
Hurry Up Tomorrow / Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim
Snow White (2025) / Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention. Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.
Star Trek: Section 31 / Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt
War Of The Worlds (2025) / Screen story and screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.