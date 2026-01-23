Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk

Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh's film is slated to release in theaters on January 23

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Border 2 faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
Border 2 faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk

Border 2 is reportedly facing a delay, raising questions about whether the setback could impact the film’s box office performance.

As per the recent reports, Sunny Deol's film is slated to release in theaters on January 23, but just before the release, a major issue has come to light related to the film.

The reports mentioned that Indian theatre owners expressed their disdain as they have yet to receive the digital content copy of the film.

While the procedure is usually wrapped up before release, the delay has now jeopardised the film’s early shows.

The disruption occurred particularly over morning shows, as digital delivery platforms like UFO Moviez warn theatre owners and distributors of possible download delays.

A senior trade source told Film Information that with the final content likely available only around midnight, a morning show now appears unlikely.

UFO Moviez has reportedly informed theatre owners via WhatsApp that downloads will begin around 6:30 am on January 23, asking them to keep their systems on.

The message said, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ."

As the message was released the worries of theaters that had pre-scheduled early morning shows increased.

With downloads starting at 6:30 am, it remains uncertain whether theatres can complete testing in time, raising the risk of delayed or cancelled first shows.

The makers and distributors have yet to issue an official statement on any change to the release plan.

Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues
Karan Johar reveals sweet letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom
Karan Johar reveals sweet letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

Popular News

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
28 minutes ago
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'

Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'

Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
3 hours ago