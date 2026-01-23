'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk

Border 2 is reportedly facing a delay, raising questions about whether the setback could impact the film’s box office performance.
As per the recent reports, Sunny Deol's film is slated to release in theaters on January 23, but just before the release, a major issue has come to light related to the film.
The reports mentioned that Indian theatre owners expressed their disdain as they have yet to receive the digital content copy of the film.
While the procedure is usually wrapped up before release, the delay has now jeopardised the film’s early shows.
The disruption occurred particularly over morning shows, as digital delivery platforms like UFO Moviez warn theatre owners and distributors of possible download delays.
A senior trade source told Film Information that with the final content likely available only around midnight, a morning show now appears unlikely.
UFO Moviez has reportedly informed theatre owners via WhatsApp that downloads will begin around 6:30 am on January 23, asking them to keep their systems on.
The message said, “Dear all, download of Border 2 will start at 6.30 am tentatively on 23 January, 2026. Please keep the system ON. Thanks. UFO MOVIEZ."
As the message was released the worries of theaters that had pre-scheduled early morning shows increased.
With downloads starting at 6:30 am, it remains uncertain whether theatres can complete testing in time, raising the risk of delayed or cancelled first shows.
The makers and distributors have yet to issue an official statement on any change to the release plan.