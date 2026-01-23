Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Shanaya Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Yaa Main’ set to release in February 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'

Ananya Panday recently reacted to the trailer of her childhood best friend and actress Shanaya Kapoor’s upcoming movie, Tu Yaa Main.

For the unversed, the trailer of Shanaya’s highly anticipated upcoming movie, which also stars Adarsh Gaurav has finally been released.

Now, while reacting to the movie, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 22, and shared the newly released trailer of her childhood best’s upcoming movie.

Pandey wrote, SO00000 SICK!!!”

The 27-year-old actress went on to say, “This croc is my valentine Friday the 13th.”

"I am so ready for you #TuYaaMain go watch the coolest trailer now!” the actress, who will soon star in Chand Mera Dil, shared.

In the end her story, Ananya Panday also tagged Shanaya Kapoor, Gourav Adarsh, director Bejoy Nambiar, and producer Aanand L. Rai.

The forthcoming survival thriller drama stars Kapoor and Gaurav as content creators.

Kapoor plays the role of glamorous social media personality named Miss Vanity, meanwhile Gaurav's character ‘A’ is a street-smart creator, hailing from Nalasopara.

Together with their contrasting backgrounds, they form a unique bond until they find themselves trapped in an abandoned swimming pool, surrounded by a deadly crocodile.

It’s worth mentioning here that Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav starrer Tu Yaa Main is set to release on February 13, 2026.



