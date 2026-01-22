Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash

Trending
Sajal Ali isn’t from those who take negative criticism silently!

Over the weekend, Karachi, one of Pakistan’s major cities, witnessed a heartbreaking tragedy when a massive fire destroyed several businesses at Gul Plaza mall.

Following the tragic incident that occurred in the province of Sindh, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz held a press conference where she grieved the devastating tragedy.

During the interaction, the CM revealed plans to develop new standard operating procedures (SOPs) and upgrade fire safety measures throughout Punjab and ordered a province-wide audit of fire safety systems in order to avoid occurrence of similar incident in the state.

After the announcement, Sajal Ali took to her official Instagram Stories to appreciate the move.

However, the Zard Patton Ka Bunn actress’s praise landed her in trouble, as other political parties’ fans began criticizing her.

P.C. Instagram/sajalaly
Reacting to the backlash, Sajal once again turned to her social media handle on Thursday, January 22, and backed her move, writing, “Any response to a national tragedy is human, not political. Acknowledging an act meant to protect lives does not mean allegiance or endorsement. Appreciating one action does not cancel criticism of political parties elsewhere.”

“That said, difference of opinion is healthy in any society. Abuse and attempts to silence fellow citizens is not. Choose thought over outrage. Empathy over hostility. May we move forward as a nation with empathy and grace. Godspeed,” she added.

For those unfamiliar, Sajal Ali is one of the highest-paid Pakistani actresses and is renowned for her outstanding acting skills.

