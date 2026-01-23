Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar

Merub Ali is marking her first birthday since high-profile breakup from Asim Azhar.
The Pakistani actress, model and influencer turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, January 22, to post a long string of glimpses from her 24th birthday.
“Calm birthday. i’m 24. Alhamdulillah. Love my family & love you all,” she captioned.
The carousel opened with a gorgeous photo of the Faraar actress, posing gorgeously on a beautifully decorated yacht, adorned with colorful balloons and a huge board that read “Merub Ali’s Birthday Party.”
For her special day, the Sinf-e-Aahan star wore a stunning black ensemble, keeping her look minimal with straight hair and light makeup.
The gallery offered delightful glimpses into the social media star’s birthday, showing her savoring each and every moment with her friends and family.
Notably, this marked Merub Ali’s first birthday after she ended her engagement to Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.
Their breakup news was shared by the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu singer himself on June 12, 2025, when he took to his Instagram Stories to write, “Salam everyone, We hope this message finds you well."
He continued, "After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I, have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually. While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”
“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time, and hope this is met with the same grace with which it is being shared,” Asim added.
The duo got engaged in March 2022 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close ones.