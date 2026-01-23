Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note

With a huge shout-out, Ajay Devgn hyped up Sunny Deol’s new film, Border 2!
Just a day before the highly-anticipated epic action war film, Border 2, makes its way to the big screens, the Singham star took to his official Instagram account to expresses support for the project.
Sharing a poster of the movie featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the 56-year-old Indian actor and film director penned a special message of support.
“Stories that honour our soldiers and the spirit of the nation remind us of who we are as Indians. Border 2 stands for courage, sacrifice, and deep-rooted love for the country. Wishing the entire team Bhushan, Nidhi, Sunny, Varun, Diljit, Ahan, the very best as they bring a powerful story of desh bhakti to the big screen,” he wrote.
The Son of Sardaar star added, “#Border2 releasing in cinemas worldwide tomorrow.”
Border 2 plot:
As per Zee News, Border 2 is inspired by true events and follows “the journey of Indian warriors defending the nation during the 1971 war. The storyline draws from the lives of real-life war heroes, including Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (PVC), highlighting their bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield.”
Border 2 cast:
The ensemble cast of Border 2 includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anurag Arora, and Medha Rana.
Border 2 release date:
Border 2 is slated to release today, Friday, January 23, 2026.