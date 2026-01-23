Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Border 2’ is scheduled to release today, January 23, 2026

  • By Sidra Khan
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note

With a huge shout-out, Ajay Devgn hyped up Sunny Deol’s new film, Border 2!

Just a day before the highly-anticipated epic action war film, Border 2, makes its way to the big screens, the Singham star took to his official Instagram account to expresses support for the project.

Sharing a poster of the movie featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the 56-year-old Indian actor and film director penned a special message of support.

“Stories that honour our soldiers and the spirit of the nation remind us of who we are as Indians. Border 2 stands for courage, sacrifice, and deep-rooted love for the country. Wishing the entire team Bhushan, Nidhi, Sunny, Varun, Diljit, Ahan, the very best as they bring a powerful story of desh bhakti to the big screen,” he wrote.

The Son of Sardaar star added, “#Border2 releasing in cinemas worldwide tomorrow.”

Border 2 plot:

As per Zee News, Border 2 is inspired by true events and follows “the journey of Indian warriors defending the nation during the 1971 war. The storyline draws from the lives of real-life war heroes, including Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya and Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (PVC), highlighting their bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield.”

Border 2 cast:

The ensemble cast of Border 2 includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anurag Arora, and Medha Rana.

Border 2 release date:

Border 2 is slated to release today, Friday, January 23, 2026.

'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues
Karan Johar reveals sweet letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom
Karan Johar reveals sweet letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

Popular News

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business

TikTok reaches agreements to split US app from global business
28 minutes ago
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'

Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
an hour ago
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'

Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
3 hours ago