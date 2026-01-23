Royal
Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift

Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi was born on January 22 last year

Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's granddaughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi rings in her 1st birthday!

Princess Beatrice quietly marked Athena's birthday on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

As per the announcement made by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, the youngest child of the Princess of York was born premature, several weeks earlier than the due date.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's official X account shared a photo of Athena with her hand covering her face with the delightful announcement.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm," they wrote.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the caption added.

Athena's first birthday came amid a difficult time for the York family as Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie's parents are facing public scrutiny over their link with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Andrew - who lost all his royal titles, styles and honours last year is also just days away from evicting his pricey property and being moved to Marsh Farm in Sandringham.

Princess Beatrice's daughter's 1st birthday came just days after an inside source told Daily Mail that her sister Eugenie has "cut ties" with their disgraced father Andrew.

