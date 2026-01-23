Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?

Vikrant Massey’s upcoming political thriller film ‘White’ is based on Colombia’s peace process

  • By Sidra Khan
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?
Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?

For a major cross-continent collaboration, Jennifer Lopez is being eyed for Vikrant Massey and Darío Yazbek Bernal’s upcoming political thriller.

On Friday, January 23, Filmfare reported that the makers of Massey’s forthcoming international movie White, are in talks with the iconic American singer and actress, JLo, for the film’s peace anthem.

According to the report, the Birthday hitmaker, who recently spread her magic in India with thrilling shows, is being approached to lend her voice to the movie based on global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar – set to be portrayed by the 12th Fail star.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, an insider told, "Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of the film, White.”

“The track, to be in English and Spanish, is envisioned as a grand anthem for promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal The World,” they added.

White storyline:

According to Deadline, White features “The 52-year war between the Colombian government and the FARC (The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) claimed more than 260,000 lives and displaced millions, making it one of the world’s longest and bloodiest conflicts.”

“White dramatizes Gurudev’s encounters with FARC leaders during peace negotiations in Havana and Bogotá, while also following three young Colombians, Alberto, Carlos, and Francisco, whose lives are torn apart by violence,” it added.

White release date:

While there’s no official release date set for Vikrant Massey’s White, it is expected to hit the big screens sometime in 2026.

Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Merub Ali celebrates first birthday after split from fiancé Asim Azhar
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
'Border 2' faces possible setback ahead of release, box office at risk
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ananya Panday reacts to Shanaya Kapoor's ‘Tu Yaa Main’ trailer: ‘SOOOOO SICK!!!'
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Ajay Devgn roots for Sunny Deol’s new film ‘Border 2’ with special note
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Sajal Ali speaks out after political appreciation triggers backlash
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues
'Homebound' misses out on Oscars 2026 nomination amid legal issues

Popular News

Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response

Tessa Thompson addresses 'His & Hers' season 2 rumours with coy response
2 hours ago
Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift

Princess Beatrice quietly marks daughter Athena's 1st birthday amid family rift
55 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute

Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute
5 hours ago