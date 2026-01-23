Jennifer Lopez to sing peace-themed track in Vikrant Massey’s ‘White’?

For a major cross-continent collaboration, Jennifer Lopez is being eyed for Vikrant Massey and Darío Yazbek Bernal’s upcoming political thriller.
On Friday, January 23, Filmfare reported that the makers of Massey’s forthcoming international movie White, are in talks with the iconic American singer and actress, JLo, for the film’s peace anthem.
According to the report, the Birthday hitmaker, who recently spread her magic in India with thrilling shows, is being approached to lend her voice to the movie based on global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar – set to be portrayed by the 12th Fail star.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, an insider told, "Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of the film, White.”
“The track, to be in English and Spanish, is envisioned as a grand anthem for promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal The World,” they added.
White storyline:
According to Deadline, White features “The 52-year war between the Colombian government and the FARC (The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) claimed more than 260,000 lives and displaced millions, making it one of the world’s longest and bloodiest conflicts.”
“White dramatizes Gurudev’s encounters with FARC leaders during peace negotiations in Havana and Bogotá, while also following three young Colombians, Alberto, Carlos, and Francisco, whose lives are torn apart by violence,” it added.
White release date:
While there’s no official release date set for Vikrant Massey’s White, it is expected to hit the big screens sometime in 2026.