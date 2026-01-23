Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
Sanam Saeed, Emmad Irfani's 'Kafeel' sparks debate over sudden storyline shift

'Kafeel' left the fans divided after episode 11 showed sudden story shift

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sanam Saeed, Emad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift
Sanam Saeed, Emad Irfani’s ‘Kafeel’ sparks debate over sudden storyline shift

Sanam Saeed and Emad Irfani’s drama Kafeel ignited a debate over a sudden narrative shift.

The Big Bang Production drama airing on Ary Digital left the fans divided after episode 11 showed a time jump of around twenty years.

The narrative took a sudden turn away from Zeba and Jami, shifting its focus to their grown children and newly introduced characters.

Initially, the story is based on the toxic head of the household, Jami, who disrupts the peace of his family.

Soon after the new episode was released, Kafeel drama fans expressed disappointment at the poor story line claiming a serious family drama now felt like a parody of the original show, including the direction.

One user noted, "Is the camera supposed to be shaking that way? Seems like a whole other drama. What a switch — and not a good one! The cut at the end from the comic feel to the sad, slow OST — everything is disjointed."

Another user agreed saying, "What did I watch today? Kafeel-kids version? Such a good drama has been converted into a teen comedy."

The third mentioned, “I'm very shocked to see 20 years later kafeel looking like a circus . Bht Wait kia tha but unfortunately.”

To note, the drama, written by acclaimed writer Umera Ahmed and directed by Meesam Naqvi, known for Mayi Ri and Parwarish, stars Emmad Irfani, Sanam Saeed, Munazza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, Javed Rizvi, and others.

