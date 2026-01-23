Diljit Dosanjh marks 'Border 2' release with emotional note & BTS glimpses

On the day Border 2 releases, Diljit Dosanjh penned an emotional note and treated fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Sardaar Ji 3 star dropped emotional behind-the-scenes moments and expressed pride in portraying the Param Vir Chakra recipient Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
Along with Border 2’s BTS, Dosanjh noted, “Baut hard work kita saari team ne… Baba bhaag laavey… Anurag Bhai di 2 saalon di mehnat aa… Film vich mainu Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon da kardaar karan da mauka mileya… mere lai maan waali gal aa… Shukar! (Everyone on the team put in a lot of hard work… may God bless us… this film is the result of Anurag bhai’s two years of hard work… getting the opportunity to portray Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the film is a matter of great pride for me… I’m truly grateful).”
He shared the behind-the-scenes glimpses, including his intense look in character, a warm moment with children on set, and candid shots from filming.
One photo shows him beside the statue of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the hero he portrays, while other images capture prep moments with Sonam Bajwa.
Border 2, a story of young Indian fighters, released on January 23, 2026.
The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, with co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.