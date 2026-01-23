‘Border’ star Suniel Shetty feels ‘full circle’ pride with son Ahan in sequel

Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Suniel Shetty relives ‘full circle’ moment as he watches his son, Ahan Shetty, star in ‘Border 2’

  • By Sidra Khan
Suniel Shetty’s heart is so full seeing his son Ahan Shetty in the sequel of his 1997 film.

The 64-year-old Indian actor and film producer – who portrayed Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh in the iconic 1997 war film, Border – opened up about his feelings on watching his son, Ahan, starring in its second installment, Border 2.

As the epic war action war movie hits the big screens today, Friday, January 23, Suniel turned to his official Instagram account to pen a special message to his son.

“Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling,” he penned.

Reliving a full circle moment, the Hera Pheri star stated, “Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage. This film isn’t about glory. This film isn’t about war. It’s a reminder of why peace exists.”

He went on to write, “A border isn’t where the country ends - it’s where courage begins.

And some stories don’t stay on screen - they stay in the spine of a nation. May we never forget what that uniform truly stands for. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a poster of Suniel Shetty’s Border, while Border 2 hit track, Mitti Ke Bete, by Mithoon and Sonu Nigam played in the background.

