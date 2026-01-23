Salman Khan treats fans with ‘Battle of Galwan’ new song glimpses

Salman Khan recently treated his fans by sharing the glimpses of a new patriotic song from his highly anticipated upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan.
Titled as Maatrubhumi, the 60-year-old actor’s production company Salman Khan Films revealed that the song will be released on India's Republic Day i.e. January 24.
Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the lyrics have been written by Sameer Anjaan.
The 15-second teaser, which features soulful voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, offers a stirring glimpse into sacrifice, courage, and unwavering love for the motherland.
Moreover, the upcoming song will be released on Salman Khan Films’ Music Channel.
Produced by Salman Khan Films, Battle of Galwan is being directed by Apoorva Lakhia.
The forthcoming movie is based on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in 2020.
Apart from Salman Khan, who plays the role of as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the The war drama film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.
The upcoming movie also stars Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj.
Battle of Galwan is set to be released on April 17, 2026.
On professional front, Salman Khan has a list exciting projects lined up for this year including Kick 2, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.