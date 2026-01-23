Asim Azhar walks down memory lane with twisted 2016 trend

Asim Azhar recently walked down the memory lane with a major milestone from his career ten years ago.
Putting a twist on a viral trend that first took off in 2016, the 29-year-old singer joined the bandwagon, took a trip back ten years ago on his social media account.
Azhar shared a video of Coke Studios’ Tera Woh Pyar, the song that helped the singer rise to immense fame.
In the caption, the Ghalat Fehmi hitmaker penned, “yep 2016 was def something else. (sic)”
The Sinf E Aahan crooner then added, “also this song is going to be 10 years old this year wth (sic).”
His nostalgic post comes a week after Azhar marked his first electrifying performance with Sabri Sisters.
The live performance took place in Karachi earlier this month.
In his post on January 12, the Bematlab singer wrote, “sun le ye sadaaaaa. kaisi dillagi hai tu? finally got to perform mzht together on stage and wow.”
The video begins with the rumoured boyfriend of Hania Aamir belting out the hit lyrics of Meri Zindagi Hai Tu as the Sabri Sisters join him on stage, sending the audience into a frenzy.
It’s worth mentioning here that Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is the title track for the hit Pakistani TV drama of the same name that stars Bilal Abbas and Hania Aamir in lead roles.