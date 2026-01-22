Saba Qamar ‘touched’ by heartfelt ‘love letter’ amid thunderous success

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Amidst her thunderous success, Saba Qamar has received a heartfelt letter of love.

On Thursday, January 22, the 41-year-old Pakistani actress – who is currently enjoying the peak of her career with the massive success of her recent and ongoing TV dramas – received a love letter from a fan, which “truly touched” her heart.

In the letter, penned by the Editor-in-Chief of an entertainment outlet, the Pamaal actress was praised for her incredible acting skill and the magic she spreads every time she’s on screen.

“Dear Saba,” it began, continuing, “’We’re lucky to be living in the era of Saba Qamar.’ Omair Alvi, one of the leading entertainment journalists said it best. We really are fortunate to be living in your time.”

Calling her one of the finest actresses and the heartbeat of his era, the author – Raheel Rao – praised Saba’s versatile yet instinctive, powerful yet effortless acting, stating that she commands the screen in a way few ever have.

“There is no performance of yours that feels manufactured-only lived, felt, and deeply understood. You don't merely play characters; you inhabit them, breathe into them, and then leave pieces of yourself behind for us to carry,” he added.

The ardent fan further stated, “As a long-time admirer of your craft, I've watched you disappear into roles as if they were written only for you. Watching you perform isn't entertainment -it's an experience. A masterclass."

"From the fearless Qandeel Baloch in Baaghi to Samiya in Digest Writer, from Sughra in Manto to Sadia in Cheekh, and your spellbinding turns in Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam-your body of work doesn't just speak; it resonates," he swooned.

Raheel concluded his gushing love letter expressing that living in Saba Qamar’s era is not just a coincidence, but a “privilege.”

Reacting to the heartwarming letter, Saba Qamar commented, “This truly touched my heart. Reading your words felt like receiving a beautiful letter written with so much love, respect, and sincerity. I’m deeply grateful for your appreciation it means more to me than you know.”

Saba Qamar is currently being starred in a psychological thriller drama serial, Muamma.

