Louis Tomlinson breaks hearts with emotional Liam Payne tribute

  By Javeria Ahmed
Louis Tomlinson paid a touching tribute to former One Direction bandmate in his new song 'Dark to Light'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Louis Tomlinson has touched the hearts of One Direction fans by paying a moving tribute to his late bandmate, Liam Payne, in a poignant song on his new album.

In his new track, Dark to Light, from the upcoming album How Did I Get Here? the lyrics reveal that it is based on whether he could have done more to someone who's struggling.

The new song lyrics said, “It's over before it ends. No phoenix in the flames. There's only empty photographs.”

It added, “Is there anything that I can do? I wish you could see how you look in my eyes, one more time. Would it make a difference? Would it make you smile? Could it bring you from dark to light?”

The lyrics also sang, “And I can't carry this weight for long. But I'm not over it already.”

According to The Sun, Tomlinson’s new album has a subtle nod to Payne as the track's title is reference to a tattoo Payne, who tragically died in October 2024, after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, got in 2023 which read “here dark meets light.”

It is also revealed that the Payne’s family was priorly aware about track's lyrics before it was released on Friday.

Sharing his views on the upcoming album, Tomlinson said, “That's one I don't want to go into like proper, proper detail about really, but it definitely came from a very sentimental and heartfelt place. But also sonically the album really needed a song like that.”

He mentioned, “The album reflects my past few years and my attempt to maintain a positive outlook despite everything.”

Notably, his stance on the record came after One Direction fans claimed Tomlinson threw shade at Harry Styles as both prepared new releases on January 23.

Tomlinson dropped his album How Did I Get Here?, while Harry releases his single Aperture.

