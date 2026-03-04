Annabel Schofield dies at 62: Family reveals shocking cause of death  

1980s model Annabel Schofield has tragically passed away at the age of 62!
The Welsh-born actress and fashionista breathed her last in Los Angeles after battling with her prolonged chronic illness, her family confirmed via a somber statement to The Hollywood Reporter.
On February 28, Annabel was found dead in her residence in LA, after suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer.
A former owner of London's Take Two Agency paid a heart-wrenching tribute to the late actress, writing, "She was one of David Bailey’s favourites and appeared in countless shoots for Italian Vogue. She was the forerunner of Take Two."
"Without her, we could never have made it as we did. We loved her because she was funny, real, beautiful, and down to earth. She never changed from the sweet little 17-year-old Welsh girl I first met," she lamented.
Apart from her modelling career, she rose to fame through her exceptional contribution to the 1978 hit television show, Dallas.
In the 12 episodes of the series, the deceased actress portrayed the role of Laurel Ellis, where she performed opposite Hagman’s iconic J.R. Ewing character.
She also launched her own production company, Bella Bene Productions, through which she developed commercials, music and fashion projects.
So far, Annabel Schofield's family has not revealed the details of her mass funeral.