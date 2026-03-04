Selena Gomez secret 'Friends' list: Instagram's new feature or singer's clever marketing?   

The reason behind Selena Gomez adding all her 415 million Instagram followers to her new "Secret Friends" list has finally been revealed.
It all started two days ago when the 33-year-old singer, along with her husband Benny Blanco started adding their social media users on Instagram to a "Secret Friends" list, showcases a yellow ring instead of usual green colour.
Via new feature, the Love You Like A Love Song songstress shared more exclusive posts with entire audience.
Well, according to Tyla, Gomez’s new move appears to be a clever marketing as its a PR stunt to promote her record producer’s husband’s new podcast.
There was a specific story of the Calm Down hitmaker telling her followers on her 'Secret Friends' about the new venture of her 37-year-old husband’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast, which debuted its first-ever episode last week.
“Hey guys, welcome to my Secret Friends. If you want more secrets, go here,” she said before pointing to a tag leading to Blanco's podcast page.
For the unversed, Selena Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco's podcast is hosted by himself, and his celebrity friends and co-hosts, Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky, and the rapper's wife, Kristin Batalucco.
It’s worth mentioning here that the couple tied the knot last year in September in Santa Barbara.