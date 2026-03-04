'R.J. Decker' star Scott Speedman reveals secret to balancing two major roles

Scott Speedman opened up about how he’s juggling his new leading role on R.J. Decker while continuing to reprise his fan-favorite character on Grey’s Anatomy.
During a visit to the R.J. Decker set, Speedman told PEOPLE that he planned to balance his new ABC lead role with his recurring part as Nick on Grey’s Anatomy, which he joined in season 14.
"We're about to do something where I have to go back and do Grey's Anatomy," he explained.
Speedman went on to say, "So, we're just trying to figure that out now. Wilmington, for all its great qualities, is not the easiest place to get in and out of ... just getting back during this weather is going to be interesting, but we're going to do it."
He added "In terms of creatively, I've been doing Grey's now for a number of years, so I'll just slip into that. And then shoot there for a couple days and jump on a plane and shoot here. So, we'll see. Ask me later because I haven't done it yet, but I'm sure it'll go well."
To note, Speedman plays R.J., a former newspaper photographer who has recently been released from prison.
With his freedom regained, R.J. embarks on a new chapter as a PI, tackling cases filled with vibrant personalities.
New episodes of R.J. Decker air weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.