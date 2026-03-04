News
Here's why Zendaya, Tom Holland opted for a 'secret' wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in late 2024

Here's why Zendaya, Tom Holland opted for a 'secret' wedding

Shocking reason behind the secret lowkey wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland has finally been revealed.

Since the actress’ stylist Law Roach broke the news of their marriage on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards, there is a lot of buzz behind why the newly married couple opted for a lowkey and paparazzi-free wedding.

A source close to the couple told Radar Online told their decision about the wedding, noting, "From the very beginning, they were clear that if they ever did this, it would be on their terms.”

The confidant shared, No red carpets, no glossy magazine spreads – just something deeply personal that reflected who they are when the cameras are gone.”

For them, marriage was about making a promise in front of the people who truly matter, not creating a global media moment, as per the insider.

The tipster tattled, "It wasn't about secrecy for drama's sake – it was about safeguarding something sacred."

It’s worth mentioning here that Zendaya and Tom Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and later started dating between filming.

The couple, however, confirmed their relationship in 2021 and three years later, in late 2024, they got engaged over the Christmas holiday.

