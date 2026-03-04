Angelina Jolie's love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed

Angelina Jolie's love life has finally been exposed by her close circle after her divorce with Brad Pitt.
A source close to the Maria star told PEOPLE that Jolie has not been in a relationship since she her divorce in December 2024
According to the insider, the Salt actress has been extremely busy and focused for the past few years.
“Dating hasn't been important to her,” the tipster tattled, noting, “She hasn't had a boyfriend."
The 50-year-old actress, who shares six children with the 62-year-old actor, has pretty much been a single mother since the divorce, said the source, adding, “So that's where most of her focus has been.”
While shedding on her motherly side, the confidant revealed, "She loves being a mom and always wants to make sure that everyone thrives. She seems to be doing great."
For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.
On professional front, Jolie recently starred in a movie titled, Couture, in which she portrays a role of a filmmaker going through a divorce who also receives a breast cancer diagnosis.
The movie made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last year in September.