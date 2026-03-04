News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Angelina Jolie's love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt settled their divorce in December 2024

  • By Salima Bhutto
Angelina Jolies love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed
Angelina Jolie's love life after Brad Pitt divorce exposed

Angelina Jolie's love life has finally been exposed by her close circle after her divorce with Brad Pitt.

A source close to the Maria star told PEOPLE that Jolie has not been in a relationship since she her divorce in December 2024

According to the insider, the Salt actress has been extremely busy and focused for the past few years.

“Dating hasn't been important to her,” the tipster tattled, noting, “She hasn't had a boyfriend."

The 50-year-old actress, who shares six children with the 62-year-old actor, has pretty much been a single mother since the divorce, said the source, adding, “So that's where most of her focus has been.”

While shedding on her motherly side, the confidant revealed, "She loves being a mom and always wants to make sure that everyone thrives. She seems to be doing great."

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

On professional front, Jolie recently starred in a movie titled, Couture, in which she portrays a role of a filmmaker going through a divorce who also receives a breast cancer diagnosis.

The movie made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last year in September.

Selena Gomez secret 'Friends' list: Instagram's new feature or singer's clever marketing?
Selena Gomez secret 'Friends' list: Instagram's new feature or singer's clever marketing?
Annabel Schofield dies at 62: Family reveals shocking cause of death
Annabel Schofield dies at 62: Family reveals shocking cause of death
'R.J. Decker' star Scott Speedman reveals secret to balancing two major roles
'R.J. Decker' star Scott Speedman reveals secret to balancing two major roles
Selena Gomez reveals untold moment from Taylor Swift friendship
Selena Gomez reveals untold moment from Taylor Swift friendship
BTS drops 'Arirang' tracklist ahead of highly anticipated comeback
BTS drops 'Arirang' tracklist ahead of highly anticipated comeback
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision

Popular News

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

2 minutes ago
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer

Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
12 hours ago