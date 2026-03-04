News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez reveals untold moment from Taylor Swift friendship

Selena Gomez shared a significant revelation about a key moment in her enduring friendship with Taylor Swift.

While speaking onMay 3 episode of the Friends Keep Secrets, Benny Blanco’s podcast with Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco, the Rare Beauty founder discussed her longtime friendship with the Lover singer.

She also shared that a particular song on her 2020 album Evermore was inspired by Gomez.

"Well, Dorothea's about me, one of her songs," said Gomez, 33.

The Only Murder In The Building star went on to say, "And I feel like a lot of moments [we had were] huge moments that were self-defining from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and [Taylor] was 18."

Gomez mentioned, "We didn't really know like what was going on, and so we've never seen each other any differently. So, when I listen to ["Dorothea"], I'm so impressed how it's eloquently put."

In a song Dorothea, Swift apparently sang about friendship, chiming, "But it's never too late to come back to my side / The stars in your eyes shined brighter in Tupelo / And if you're ever tired of bein' known for who you know / You know, you'll always know me,"

Gomez also shared that Swift once wrote an unreleased song about their friendship titled Family, penned over a decade ago.

She said "Insinuating in the lyrics without quoting it, ["Family"] was basically saying you have these amazing dreams, you want to be in movies. Like, 'in every crowd I still see you.' Then her part was like, 'You believe in my stupid dreams like playing stadiums.”

Swift and Gomez first met in 2008 when they were each dating Jonas brothers as the Opalite singer had been seeing Joe Jonas while the Single Soon songstress was linked to Nick Jonas.

