Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run

Award-winning rapper Ghetts has been sentenced to jail for 12 years for killing a student in a hit-and-run while speeding and drink-driving over the limits.
The rapper, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, failed to stop after hitting Nepalese national Yubin Tamang, 20, in north-east London and pleaded guilty in December over the October crash.
Ghetts admitted to causing death by dangerous driving.
In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, March 3, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed him 12 years in prison and disqualified him from driving for 17.
He told Clarke-Samuel that CCTV footage showed a "quite appalling litany of incidents" leading up to the fatal collision which was "simply shocking".
Prosecutor Philip McGhee said Clarke-Samuel had been drinking alcohol at Omi Lounge in Wells Street in central London on the evening October 18, 2025.
He was said to be one-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit and was driving at speeds of more than 70 mph before the crash.
As Ghetts drove his BMW M5 towards his home in Woodford, east London, he failed to stop at six red traffic lights.
He repeatedly veered on to the wrong side of the road, mounted the curb and collided with a motorcyclist and a Mercedes, causing damage.
He was going 67 mph in a 30 mph zone before he hit Tamang as he crossed Redbridge Lane, Ilford, at 11:30 p.m.
Crying, Tamang's mother, Sharmila Tamang, said, "My son had come for studies to this place but because of somebody's mistakes he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child."
"My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life."
The defendant had 12 previous convictions for 27 crimes from the age of 16, including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking and driving offences.