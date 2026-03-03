News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run

The rapper crashed his BMW into a 20-year-old student while driving over the drink-drive limit in east London

  • By Hania Jamil
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run

Award-winning rapper Ghetts has been sentenced to jail for 12 years for killing a student in a hit-and-run while speeding and drink-driving over the limits.

The rapper, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, failed to stop after hitting Nepalese national Yubin Tamang, 20, in north-east London and pleaded guilty in December over the October crash.

Ghetts admitted to causing death by dangerous driving.

In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, March 3, Judge Mark Lucraft KC handed him 12 years in prison and disqualified him from driving for 17.

He told Clarke-Samuel that CCTV footage showed a "quite appalling litany of incidents" leading up to the fatal collision which was "simply shocking".

Prosecutor Philip McGhee said Clarke-Samuel had been drinking alcohol at Omi Lounge in Wells Street in central London on the evening October 18, 2025.

He was said to be one-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit and was driving at speeds of more than 70 mph before the crash.

As Ghetts drove his BMW M5 towards his home in Woodford, east London, he failed to stop at six red traffic lights.

He repeatedly veered on to the wrong side of the road, mounted the curb and collided with a motorcyclist and a Mercedes, causing damage.

He was going 67 mph in a 30 mph zone before he hit Tamang as he crossed Redbridge Lane, Ilford, at 11:30 p.m.

Crying, Tamang's mother, Sharmila Tamang, said, "My son had come for studies to this place but because of somebody's mistakes he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child."

"My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life."

The defendant had 12 previous convictions for 27 crimes from the age of 16, including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking and driving offences.

Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
D4vd's friend makes emotional admission after singer confirmed as 'target' in probe
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton take romance to next level with secret getaway
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Taylor Swift leaves fans 'crying' with special announcement amid wedding date buzz
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Billie Eilish confesses Justin Bieber obsession after he marks his 32nd birthday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs legal drama takes new turn after major decision
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Tom Holland enjoys shopping in first appearance amid Zendaya wedding buzz
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Zendaya's mom speaks out on surprise wedding rumors with Tom Holland
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres and others linked to cannibalism in Epstein files
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Bruce Campbell, ‘Evil Dead’ actor, reveals his ‘incurable’ cancer diagnosis
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy brings Tommy Shelby back at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest
Justin Timberlake takes legal action to block DUI body cam video after arrest

Popular News

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

Apple unveils M4 iPad Air with excellent upgrades: Check details

39 minutes ago
Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide

Breast cancer cases increase, deaths toll to rise worldwide
an hour ago
Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend

Harry Styles' phone-free Manchester concert to stream on Netflix this weekend
2 hours ago