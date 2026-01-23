Katy Perry joins Justin Trudeau in calling out ‘bulls**t’ amid sizzling romance

Katy Perry is standing by her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau’s, side as he issues a bombshell statement.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 22, the 143 hitmaker sided with the former Canadian Prime Minister in calling out the “bull**it.”
In the update, Perry re-shared a clip of Trudeau’s interview with The Female Quotient, in which he can be seen delivering a powerful message, promoting the importance of equality for women.
The Female Quotient is a global media and community organization that promotes women’s leadership and equality.
“One of the things we really made a deliberate choice to change was to not accept anyone who ever said, ‘Oh, we looked for qualified women to fill this role and we couldn't find any. So we had to appoint another man or more men.’ That's bullshit and you've got to keep calling bullshit on that,” the former PM fiercely began.
The 54-year-old proudly shared that through their policy change, Canada now has more Supreme Court justices who are female than male, and more women in the Senate than before, “which is an appointed Senate” in the country.
“We have more women as judges across the country. I think we're at 50 percent in terms of judges like appointments to know bureaucratic roles or anything. We just made deliberate, deliberate efforts to say no, not good enough to not see women and other diversities represented,” he added.
Reflecting on the tough journey in achieving this success, Justin Trudeau expressed, “It was a little harder and we had to activate our networks to say ‘No, no. Get people to apply. Get people to ask. Yes, yes, you're good enough to apply. Yes, you should apply.’”
He enthusiastically explained, “Because you keep having to say that to women in a way you ask a man if he's going to run for office and he'll say, ‘What took you so long?’ That's his first question. You ask a woman to run for office, her question would say, ‘Do you really think I'm ready? Do you?’ and I'm like ‘My God, you have two PhDs and you've been running this organization for ten years.’”
The Canadian politician further noted it is significant to create systems that bring women forward and bring people who don't usually see themselves in these places.
Justin Trudeau’s bombshell statement comes amid his ongoing romance with American singer Katy Perry, whom he began dating in mid-2025.