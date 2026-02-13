Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: 'Unbearable'

Megan Foxx has strongly reacted to a risky stunt by her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she shares an almost a year-old daughter named Saga Blade.
It all started when MGK posted a photo of himself driving at 123mph, that left the actress "gripped with terror" that her infant could grow up without a father.
A source from Radar Online, shed light that even though the former couple is not together for a long time, the high-speed post has apparently shaken the 39-year-old actress.
One insider dished out, "Megan was horrified when she saw the image. Her immediate thought was not about headlines – it was about her daughter."
According to the source, the idea that Saga could lose her father because of a split-second decision terrifies her.
The tipster also added that the Subservience star is already navigating life as a single mother again and the 35-year-old rapper’s risky behaviour feels unbearable to her.
“It's not about control – it's about safety and responsibility," the tipster tattled.
Another source said that the Johnny & Clyde actress is completely centered on motherhood right now, adding, “Every decision she makes is filtered through the lens of her children's wellbeing – not just today, but years down the line.”
For the unversed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who had a on-and-off relationship since 2020, announced parting ways shortly after announcing that they were expecting a child together in November 2024.
The former couple then welcomed their daughter Sage in March 2025.
Since then, they have been reportedly on better terms but not officially back together.