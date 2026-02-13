News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: 'Unbearable'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had a on-again, off-again relationship since 2020

  • By Salima Bhutto
Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: Unbearable
Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: 'Unbearable'

Megan Foxx has strongly reacted to a risky stunt by her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she shares an almost a year-old daughter named Saga Blade.

It all started when MGK posted a photo of himself driving at 123mph, that left the actress "gripped with terror" that her infant could grow up without a father.

A source from Radar Online, shed light that even though the former couple is not together for a long time, the high-speed post has apparently shaken the 39-year-old actress.

One insider dished out, "Megan was horrified when she saw the image. Her immediate thought was not about headlines – it was about her daughter."

According to the source, the idea that Saga could lose her father because of a split-second decision terrifies her.

The tipster also added that the Subservience star is already navigating life as a single mother again and the 35-year-old rapper’s risky behaviour feels unbearable to her.

“It's not about control – it's about safety and responsibility," the tipster tattled.

Another source said that the Johnny & Clyde actress is completely centered on motherhood right now, adding, “Every decision she makes is filtered through the lens of her children's wellbeing – not just today, but years down the line.”

For the unversed, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who had a on-and-off relationship since 2020, announced parting ways shortly after announcing that they were expecting a child together in November 2024.

The former couple then welcomed their daughter Sage in March 2025.

 Since then, they have been reportedly on better terms but not officially back together.

How Kim Kardashian kids feel about beau Lewis Hamilton amid buzzing romance
How Kim Kardashian kids feel about beau Lewis Hamilton amid buzzing romance
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
Taylor Swift makes bombshell demand to US govt amid longstanding dispute
Taylor Swift makes bombshell demand to US govt amid longstanding dispute
Valentine's Day 2026: Top 5 movies to watch on the special date night
Valentine's Day 2026: Top 5 movies to watch on the special date night
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her
James Van Der Beek's wife shares heartbreaking post after husband’s devastating death
James Van Der Beek's wife shares heartbreaking post after husband’s devastating death
Nick Jonas spills the beans on wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas spills the beans on wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra
Taylor Swift drops extended ‘Opalite’ music video featuring hilarious BTS moments
Taylor Swift drops extended ‘Opalite’ music video featuring hilarious BTS moments
Taylor Swift playfully congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on her engagement
Taylor Swift playfully congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on her engagement
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Popular News

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
16 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
3 hours ago
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

5 hours ago