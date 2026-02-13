News
  By Fatima Hassan
Dua Lipa reacts after paparazzi disrupt cozy Paris date with Callum Turner

The 'Levitating' crooner and her fiancé were harassed by the paparazzi during their romantic date in Paris

Dua Lipa has shared her first post after paparazzi crashed her romantic date with her fiancé, Callum Turner, in Paris.

On Friday, February 13, the Levitating crooner turned to her Instagram account to share a few carousels of images to celebrate her dearest friend, Danny L Harle's recently released music album, Two Hearts.

"TWO HEARTS, my dear friend @dannylharle just released his album Cerulean today… and somewhere inside that tide pulled universe is a song we made together on the very first day we ever sat down to write together alongside our other dear friend @wyattish," Lipa stated in the caption.

She continued adding, "Blast the record from start to finish, let it pull you under and let it split your heart open in the softest way."

The English singer and songwriter also included a snap alongside Danny L Harle, straight from the studios where her friend created his new album. 

This update marked her first post since she and Callum Turner were harassed by paparazzi during their romantic date in Paris.

On Tuesday, the couple, who announced their secret engagement in December 2024, was seen visibly upset with media persons while exiting a local restaurant.

Despite shouting at the paparazzi, neither Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner has responded to the incident. 

