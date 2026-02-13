Allison Holker exchanges rings with Adam Edmunds in surprise proposal

Allison Holker got engaged to tech exec Adam Edmunds after publicly announcing their relationship in September 2024.
Taking to Instagram on February 12, the So You Think You Can Dance alum announced the delightful news with a carousel from the romantic proposal.
The carousel opened with Allison standing next to her fiancé in a gorgeous red form-fitting dress, while Adam opted a white button-up shirt, black sport coat, and pants.
The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer captioned the post, “We’re ENGAGED! It was the most romantic night of my life!”
The 38-year-old went on to say, “I am so in love with you Adam. Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives. I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are. My person at my side. You and your kids coming into our lives has been the biggest blessing.”
Allison further shared that Adam had initially "surprised" her with a "surprise birthday party" that turned into a romantic "surprise proposal party."
“Thank you for bringing all the people we love together to celebrate our love. Thank you for bringing in Clinton Kane to sing our song I guess I’m in love. Thank you to Troy, April and Kat who helped bring your vision to life. I love you all and appreciate you so much. Thank you for seeing me for all of me and loving me for it!,” Allison added.
For those unaware, Allison was previously married to American choreographer Stephen tWitch Boss, who tragically passed away in December 2022.
The couple shared three children: Weslie Renae, Maddox Laurel and Zaia.