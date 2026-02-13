How Kim Kardashian kids feel about beau Lewis Hamilton amid buzzing romance

Kim Kardashian has reportedly received a seal of approval from her kids on her relationship with Lewis Hamilton.
The SKIMS founder - who hard launched her romance with the F1 champion last week at Superbowl LX last week.
In one of the videos from the highly-anticipated video, Kim and Lewis could be seen making a public display of affection as they enjoyed the exciting match between the Patriots and Seahawks.
Now, well-placed sources close to The Kardashians alum have lifted the curtain on how her kids - whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, feel about the racing legend.
"The kids like him. They really do," a source told Rob Shuter.
"Lewis is calm, respectful, and very present. That matters," they added.
The insider further explained how Lewis has spent time around Kim’s four children in a carefully managed setting.
"He’s not trying to be their dad, he’s just showing up," added the tipster.
Speaking about Kim and Kanye's eldest daughter North West - who is extremely close and loyal to the Praise God singer, source noted, she "hasn’t pushed back, that’s huge."
Meanwhile, insiders also confirmed that the socialite is moving "won’t risk her kids’ trust for anyone."
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost eight years, they finalised their divorce in November 2022.