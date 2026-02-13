News
Jill Scott finally ends 11-year music hiatus with 'To Whom This May Concern'

Jill Scott has finally ended her 11-year music hiatus with her new bold music album, To Whom This May Concern.  

On Friday, February 13, the 53-year-old American singer and songwriter released her sixth studio album, which carries a bold message.  

The first full-length project by Jill in the past 11 years included her personal experiences of healing and family growth. 

After the launch of her musical collection in 2015, the So in Love crooner has experienced significant life changes.  

However, during this musical break, the critically acclaimed singer has prioritized family, taking the time to connect with her children and care for her mother.  

"I put my ALL into this album. Thank you for your listening ears. Can you hear the call???? I did this for the US. #BeautifulPeople #Pressha #DontPlay #ToWhomThisMayConcern," the Hate on Me singer wrote on her Instagram. 

One day before releasing the complete album, Jill also revealed the track list of the album, which includes nineteen songs alongside the bold poster. 

Her music album contains of nineteen songs, Dope Shit, Be Great ft @tomboneshorty, Beautiful People, OffDaBack, Norfside ft @tierrawhack, Disclaimer, Pay U on Tuesday, Pressha, BPOTY ft @tooshort, Me 4, The Math, A Universe, Liftin Me Up, Ode to Nikki ft @souloho3, Don’t Play w/ It, To B Honest ft @jidsv, Right Here Right Now, Ase, and Sincerely Do. 

To Whom This May Concern is now available worldwide through her independent Blues Babe imprint in partnership with Human Resources and The Orchard.    

