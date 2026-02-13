Taylor Swift makes bombshell demand to US govt amid longstanding dispute

News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

  • By Salima Bhutto
Taylor Swift recently made a bombshell demand to the government of the US in the long-standing trademark dispute, rooting from 2024.

According to Daily Mail, the 36-year-old actress has requested the US government to block a bedding company, Cathay Home, from securing a federal trademark for "Swift Home".

In her Wednesday filing on Wednesday, Swift asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to prevent the bedding company's efforts to obtain a federal trademark.

For the unversed, the "Swift" portion of Cathay's new Swift Home logo features a cursive version of the word with a wing-like swoosh at the end of the word.

According to the Opalite hitmaker, the new logo looks too much like her own signature.

For her, the name and logo might lead to "confusion" among her fans, who could mistakenly believe that Swift is behind the bedding products.

Swift's in detailed filing claims that the Swift Home logo "displayed in a highly stylized script font is of sufficient fame and reputation that when used with Applicant’s goods, it falsely will falsely suggest a connection".

The brand sells its Swift Home products which includes sheets, blankets, comforters, pillows, mattresses and bath products.

This is not the first time the fiancé of Travis Kelce has raised the issue as following 2014, she also registered a printed version of her name in 2018.

Moreover, the various versions of Taylor Swift's trademarks were listed in her latest filing.

