Hailey Bieber reveals secret to balance work and motherhood 

The Rhode founder is currently in Australia to launch her skincare brand Rhode in Australia and attend a Vogue event

Hailey Bieber recently shared her key tips for efficiently managing work and a busy schedule.

The Rhode founder appeared at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event in Australia on Friday, February 13, where she revealed how she and Justin are able to maintain a balance between work and raising their 1-year-old son, Jack.

“Having a great partner is really important, and sharing responsibilities.”

While citing her today’s event, Hailey said, “I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life, having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier.”

While describing the word balance, she stated, “it's a difficult word because I don’t know if it’s possible to accomplish full balance. If you have, let me know how you got there.” 

Hailey has always been vocal about her support to balance motherhood with her professional life. 

During a conversation on the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, the 29-year-old spoke about leaning on her support system for help, revealing she has full-time help and she's "not ashamed" about it.

Currently, the mother-of-one is in Australia to launch her skincare brand Rhode in Australia and attend a Vogue event.

