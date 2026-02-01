Britney Spears breaks cover after selling ownership share of music catalog 

Britney Spears has stepped out for the first time after selling an ownership share of music catalogue.
On Friday, February 13, the 44-year-old American singer made the first appearance after making a career-changing move.
During the outing, Britney was pictured driving her Mercedes-Benz while casually talking on the phone with someone.
Notably, during the Gimme More singer was dressed in casual attire and sporting sunglasses, as she appeared immersed in a phone conversation.
This update came shortly after a report suggested that the critically acclaimed musician has sold her ownership stake in her music rights to Primary Wave, a music publishing company.
TMZ reported that the Womanizer crooner sold her back catalogue to a company called Primary Wave, one that has been snatching up a bunch of catalogues, or at least buying a stake in them.
While the exact sale amount remains undisclosed, sources describe the deal as "landmark," with estimates around $200 million.
As of now, Britney Spears has not responded to these speculations.