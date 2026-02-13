Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber made a glamorous appearance on the Wuthering Heights red carpet in Sydney, just hours after launching her skincare brand Rhode in Australia and ahead of her scheduled Vogue event.
On Thursday, the Rhode founder stepped to make the red carpet appearance during the Sydney premiere wearing a totally sheer Saint Laurent Chantilly lace gown that embraced the film’s Victorian roots.
She stepped out in a sheer lace black ensemble with a deep neckline that accentuated her halter bralette.
The mother-of-one paired her look with black briefs beneath a flowing, puddled hemline, as wrist-cinched sleeves and extended ruffle edges lent a subtle old-world elegance.
She finished the look with pared-back jewelry — a marquise diamond ring — and Saint Laurent black strappy sandals retailing at $1,100.
Prior to this appearance, Bieber spotted in Australia to launch her popular beauty brand, Rhode, at beauty chain Mecca.
“Expanding Rhode into new markets is always exciting, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. I’ve always imagined Rhode on shelves around the world, and bringing it to Australia and New Zealand feels like a major milestone in our journey,” Bieber told Vogue Australia ahead of the launch.
She noted, “Seeing the excitement from our community here over the years has meant so much to me, and it’s been amazing to feel the buzz here. Finally being able to share Rhode with our community here is a really special moment for us all.”