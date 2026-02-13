News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

The Rhode founder stepped out to make appearance on the 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hailey Bieber hits Wuthering Heights red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber made a glamorous appearance on the Wuthering Heights red carpet in Sydney, just hours after launching her skincare brand Rhode in Australia and ahead of her scheduled Vogue event.

On Thursday, the Rhode founder stepped to make the red carpet appearance during the Sydney premiere wearing a totally sheer Saint Laurent Chantilly lace gown that embraced the film’s Victorian roots.

She stepped out in a sheer lace black ensemble with a deep neckline that accentuated her halter bralette.

The mother-of-one paired her look with black briefs beneath a flowing, puddled hemline, as wrist-cinched sleeves and extended ruffle edges lent a subtle old-world elegance.

She finished the look with pared-back jewelry — a marquise diamond ring — and Saint Laurent black strappy sandals retailing at $1,100.

Prior to this appearance, Bieber spotted in Australia to launch her popular beauty brand, Rhode, at beauty chain Mecca.

“Expanding Rhode into new markets is always exciting, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. I’ve always imagined Rhode on shelves around the world, and bringing it to Australia and New Zealand feels like a major milestone in our journey,” Bieber told Vogue Australia ahead of the launch.

She noted, “Seeing the excitement from our community here over the years has meant so much to me, and it’s been amazing to feel the buzz here. Finally being able to share Rhode with our community here is a really special moment for us all.”


Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: 'Unbearable'
Megan Foxx strongly reacts to ex Machine Gun’s risky stunt: 'Unbearable'
How Kim Kardashian kids feel about beau Lewis Hamilton amid buzzing romance
How Kim Kardashian kids feel about beau Lewis Hamilton amid buzzing romance
Taylor Swift makes bombshell demand to US govt amid longstanding dispute
Taylor Swift makes bombshell demand to US govt amid longstanding dispute
Valentine's Day 2026: Top 5 movies to watch on the special date night
Valentine's Day 2026: Top 5 movies to watch on the special date night
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her
James Van Der Beek's wife shares heartbreaking post after husband’s devastating death
James Van Der Beek's wife shares heartbreaking post after husband’s devastating death
Nick Jonas spills the beans on wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas spills the beans on wedding day jitters with Priyanka Chopra
Taylor Swift drops extended ‘Opalite’ music video featuring hilarious BTS moments
Taylor Swift drops extended ‘Opalite’ music video featuring hilarious BTS moments
Taylor Swift playfully congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on her engagement
Taylor Swift playfully congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on her engagement
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
'Stranger Things: The First Shadow': Netflix shares exciting update
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
Sydney Sweeney 'unfazed' by legal mess over lingerie ad after latest move
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours
Cardi B delivers heartfelt speech amid Stefon Diggs split rumours

Popular News

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS

NASA and SpaceX successfully launches Crew-12 astronauts to ISS
16 minutes ago
Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hits 'Wuthering Heights' red carpet in Sydney after Rhode launch
3 hours ago
Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

Margot Robbie reveals how Rachel McAdams’ audition for 'The Notebook' helped her

5 hours ago