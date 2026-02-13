Sabrina Carpenter stuns fans with her drop-dead gorgeous photos

Sabrina Carpenter has once again taken the internet by storm with her gorgeous style.
Taking to Instagram, the Taste singer showed off a jaw-dropping mini dress while promoting her Sweet Tooth fragrance, and fans couldn't stop themselves from loving those images.
The Espresso star wore a soft pink mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, giving a very cozy look, with long sleeves and fitted shape, showcasing her slim figure.
Sabrina added a playful touch to her amazing look by pairing it with black heels and white socks.
While her blonde hair is styled in loose waves with soft bangs framing her face elevated her entire look.
For the promotion, she is holding one of the Sweet Tooth fragrances and posing while sitting on the floor.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans quickly gushed to the comments section to shower love for the famous pop-star.
A fan wrote, “You’re our valentine.”
Another fan commented, “Sabrina is perfection.”
“It is my favorite one so far and I love this fragrance,” a third fan praised her brand.
On the work front, the Manchild crooner is currently appearing in a 2026 Muppets anniversary special on Disney+ and recently featured in her first-ever Super Bowl commercial for the famous brand.