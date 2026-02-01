Beyoncé debuts new hair transformation with body-hugging ensemble 

Beyoncé has stunned fans with her new hair transformation, while marking her return on social media after a long break.
On Thursday, the Single Ladies hitmaker posted a new carousel of new photos debuting a bouncy bob haircut, capturing tremendous attention.
The musical icon switched out her long blonde hair for a chin-length cut that elevated her look.
In the photos, Beyoncé opted for a long green coat by Rowen Rose from the brand’s fall/winter 2026-27 collection, holding a matching purse.
Underneath, she opted for a white off-the-shoulder top with long sleeves and a pair of body-hugging leggings in olive green.
She wore a belt around her waist, black sunglasses, and dark brown shoes.
In one image, Beyoncé waved a football flag with the word “Touchdown” written on it.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and pals flocked to the comments section to shower love for their favourite artist.
A fan wrote, “Love the new cut.”
Another fan commented, “Girl your body is everything! this is definitely motivation to stay in the gym.”
“OH NOW THATS A BOB!,” a third fan wrote.