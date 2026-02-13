Bad Bunny, Gabriela Berlingeri reunite in Buenos Aires after Super Bowl 

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri have reunited in Buenos Aires once again after their Super Bowl appearance.
On Friday, February 13, the popular celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, reported that the Grammy-winning musician had been spotted alongside his ex-flame after making headlines with his high-profile halftime show.
For the outing, Bad Bunny, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was sporting a blue hoodie and matching pants.
While Gabriela donned a maroon leather jacket and a silk pair of pants, she completed her look by carrying a contrasted clutch.
This update came shortly after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was an iconic performance, but eagle-eyed fans spotted his ex-girlfriend in attendance.
After the Influencer’s appearance at Levi’s Stadium, several fans believed that the former couple had rekindled their relationship.
The pair initially dated when Bad Bunny was beginning to rise to the height of his career, back in 2017, dating for five years up until 2022.
In addition to Gabriela, the 31-year-old Puerto Rican rapper was in a serious relationship with Kendall Jenner and others.
As of now, Bad Bunny has not confirmed these ongoing reconciliation rumours with Gabriela Berlingeri.