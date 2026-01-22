Karan Johar reveals sweet letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom 

Karan Johar shared an adorable letter from Rani Mukerji's daughter to her mom as she celebrates her three decades in the film industry!
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress attended a special event to mark her milestone, and during the interaction, she was joined by her pal and renowned filmmaker Karan Johar.
During the celebratory event, Johar surprised Rani and the audience by reading out a letter penned by the actress's 10-year-old, Adira Chopra.
Addressed to Rani, the adorable letter highlighted the similarities the mother-daughter duo share and the qualities Adira admires in her mother.
She wrote, "Hello Mumma, first of all, I just want to say how much I love you. You're the best mother in the world! We have shared countless memories together, joyful, tearful, and of course, funny."
Adira also shared the qualities she likes and dislikes in her mother, adding that one of the qualities she has inherited from her mom but does not appreciate is Rani's short temper.
Teasingly, Rani's daughter, whom she welcomed in 2015 with husband Aditya Chopra, also shared that there are some skills that the 10-year-old has that her mother does not possess, including her maths skills.
She added, "When I grow up, I hope to be kind, confident, loving, intelligent, and stylish just like you. Setting everything aside, we are of the same blood; we are mother and daughter and will have an everlasting bond forever. I love you so much, Mumma!"
Rani Mukerji, who made her acting debut in 1996 with the Bengali film Biyer Phool, will next be seen in Mardaani 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.