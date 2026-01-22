Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out

Ahead of Mardaani 3 release, iconic Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is basking in love from her fellow industry stars.
On Thursday, January 22, Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram Stories to hype up the Hichki actress’s upcoming action thriller movie with a heartfelt shout-out.
In the story, the PK starlet gushed over Rani and expressed “admiration” for the actress for bringing “grace” to everything she does.
Re-sharing Mardaani 3’s trailer on her social media handle, Anushka penned, “Congratulations, Rani. I’ve always admired your work and the grace you bring to everything you do.”
Virat Kohli’s wife also expressed anticipation for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star’s forthcoming film, writing, “So excited to see all that’s ahead for you.”
Mardaani 3 plot:
In the first installment, Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, while Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system.
According to YRF, Mardaani 3 will feature Rani Mukerji once again “essaying the character of a daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in this dark, deadly and brutal tale.”
Mardaani 3 cast:
The stellar cast of Mardaani 3 includes Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jisshu Sengupta, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Anil George, Aman Uppal, Priyanka Sharma, Avneet Kaur, and Ashish Warang.
Mardaani 3 release date:
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.