Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover

The 'Kissing Booth' star and the 'Barbie' star turned up the heat with two striking alternate covers shot

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi set temperatures soaring in a striking Vogue cover photoshoot.

For the February issue, the Kissing Booth star and the Barbie star turned up the heat with two striking alternate covers, out Monday, February 2.

The first cover captured a passionate moment, as Jacob holds Margot close and looks at her longingly.

In a shoot, Margot gave a sultry look in an elaborate black and gold Versace bralette and matching shorts, accessorising with a pair of earrings from Australian label Paspaley.

On the other hand, Jacob served looks in a plain black tank top and Versace jeans.


On the second cover, the Wuthering Heights co-stars relax side by side with their arms around one another.

For the second look, Margot opted for a plain black Chanel bralette with a black, sheer patterned skirt.

Meanwhile, Jacob showed off his sartorial style in a fleecy Bottega Veneta jacket over a crisp white tank top.

One image shows Margot and Jacob posing in a kitchen, with the Suicide Squad actress in a black bralette and loose overalls, while Jacob wears an ivory Tom Ford suit.

Another shot features Margot posing on a Chevy Impala in a fitted Hermès mini dress and Paspaley necklace, alongside Jacob in a black Bottega Veneta look.

Notably, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are set to delight the audience with their sizzling chemistry in the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's iconic gothic romance Wuthering Heights. 

Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Taylor Swift takes bold step to 'protect peace' as Blake Lively texts go viral
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen shares secret to strong marriage with John Legend
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit puts major Hollywood stars in spotlight
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
Uncle Floyd, iconic New Jersey comedian and pianist, passes away at 74
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
D4vd hit with another shocking blow after new hearing in teen death case
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
Victoria Beckham ‘proud’ of Cruz after his cryptic jab at Brooklyn amid rift
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
David Beckham, Victoria fear permanently losing son Brooklyn amid estrangement
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ reacts to Victoria's controversial dance
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Jason Momoa makes fiery entry as antagonist Lobo in 'Supergirl' new teaser
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album
Holly Humberstone shares exciting news about her new album

Popular News

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive

Sinner survives extreme conditions to keep Australian Open defense alive
an hour ago
Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90

Yvonne Lime, ‘I Was Teenage Werewolf’ star and Childhelp co-founder, dies at 90
2 hours ago
Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover

Guy Fieri marks 58th birthday with eye-popping new makeover
3 hours ago