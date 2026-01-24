Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi bring high-fashion heat in striking Vogue cover

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi set temperatures soaring in a striking Vogue cover photoshoot.
For the February issue, the Kissing Booth star and the Barbie star turned up the heat with two striking alternate covers, out Monday, February 2.
The first cover captured a passionate moment, as Jacob holds Margot close and looks at her longingly.
In a shoot, Margot gave a sultry look in an elaborate black and gold Versace bralette and matching shorts, accessorising with a pair of earrings from Australian label Paspaley.
On the other hand, Jacob served looks in a plain black tank top and Versace jeans.
On the second cover, the Wuthering Heights co-stars relax side by side with their arms around one another.
For the second look, Margot opted for a plain black Chanel bralette with a black, sheer patterned skirt.
Meanwhile, Jacob showed off his sartorial style in a fleecy Bottega Veneta jacket over a crisp white tank top.
One image shows Margot and Jacob posing in a kitchen, with the Suicide Squad actress in a black bralette and loose overalls, while Jacob wears an ivory Tom Ford suit.
Another shot features Margot posing on a Chevy Impala in a fitted Hermès mini dress and Paspaley necklace, alongside Jacob in a black Bottega Veneta look.
Notably, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie are set to delight the audience with their sizzling chemistry in the latest adaptation of Emily Brontë's iconic gothic romance Wuthering Heights.