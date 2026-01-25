AR Rahman's 'communal' remarks blasted by Arun Govil: 'It has never happened'

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
AR Rahman's recent controversial "communal" remarks has been blasted by Indian actor, Arun Govil.

The Ramayan actor, while dismissing the Oscar-winning composer's claims of experiencing a communal bias in the Hindi film industry, said, "In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias."

While speaking at an event organised by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT), Govil further explained, "There are examples of this in our industry."

The BJP MP and Indian actor went on to say, "In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing.

"Earlier, we've had actors like Dilip Kumar... Even today Shah Rukh [Khan], Salman [Khan], Aamir [Khan] they are all stars if there was communal bias."

In the end, Arun Govil questioned how they would have become stars then.

In his recent interview with BBC, AR Rahman talked about a "power shift" in the Hindi film industry, saying, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face."

The legendary music composer later clarified in a video released on his Instagram account that his intentions were "misunderstood" and he never intended to hurt any sentiments.

