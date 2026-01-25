Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival

In a rare instance, Amber Heard addressed the impact of the 2022 defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman actress spoke about the topic in the new documentary titled Silenced, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 24.
After the high-profile trial, Amber was ordered to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages; meanwhile, she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit against Johnny.
Talking to Variety, Amber noted, "This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story."
"In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem," she further added.
In the project, the actress referenced the lawsuit Johnny lost in the UK after he sued The Sun over a claim that he was a "wife beater".
"The outcome of that trial depended on my participation, and I depended on the outcome of that trial," recalled the 39-year-old.
Besides Amber, the documentary also involves Columbian journalist Catalina Ruiz-Navarro and Brittany Higgins.
After the defamation case was settled, Amber moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh, and last May, she announced the birth of her twins named Agnes and Ocean.
She has also taken a steady path of return to acting, as she marked her theatre debut last summer in July 2025.