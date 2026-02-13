Google introduces Audio Summaries to Google Docs

News
Google's Gemini powered Audio Summaries is currently only available to paid subscribers

Google recently launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature Audio Summaries for Google Docs.

Powered by Gemini, the recently introduced feature enables users to listen to a short audio summary of documents.

The launch is part of Google Workspace updates, although it is also accessible to select individual accounts.

Notably, the Alphabet-owned Google has already incorporated Gemini features across all Workspace apps, but it continues to add a range of advanced capabilities and tools to save time.

With Audio Summaries, users generate a short synopsis of a long document or report, but it also turns it into a human-like audio that can be listened to while performing other tasks.

According to Google, it’s “a short verbal synopsis of the contents in your document, including multiple tabs. These summaries are typically under a few minutes long and use a natural speaking style to help you catch up quickly and efficiently.”

Availability

Google’s new Audio Summaries is currently only available to paid subscribers with Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus plans.

Google AI Ultra for Business add-on, Google AI Pro for Education add-on, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can also access the latest feature.

