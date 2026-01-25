'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration 

It is reportedly hard for fans to wait, especially after the release of the second trailer of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
On Sunday, January 25th, Nintendo dropped a new poster and teaser of the upcoming animated adventure-comedy film.
However, as the new trailer garnered fans' attention, it ultimately intensified the excitement as the new teaser reveals an unexpected collaboration between Mario and Luigi.
During a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Mario voice actor Chris Pratt teased that plenty of surprise characters will be revealed in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
"Oh, yes, there are [more characters], I'm not allowed to say what they are, but yes, there are some really incredible… Well, I think some of them have been released in the trailer," he explained.
Pratt additionally noted, "Rosalina, Bowser Jr. – and then there's even a couple more that are not in the trailer that people should be excited to see."
For those unaware, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros.
Notably, the first teaser was released in November last year.
The upcoming animated movie premieres in cinemas on April 3rd, 2026.