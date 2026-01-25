Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz

Brooks Nader and the 'Batman' star ignited the romance rumors this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Ben Afflecks rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz 

Brooks Nader has finally broken her silence over the escalating romance rumours with Ben Affleck. 

The 28-year-old American model and television star has shut down the ongoing dating speculations that have recently sent the internet into a frenzy.

On Saturday, January 24, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, shared an exclusive report that an insider had recently revealed the two had "never met."

However, replying to the post, Brooks wrote, "Haven’t met him in my life."

As of now, Ben – who is currently promoting his new film, The Rip, alongside his longtime close pal Matt Damon has not publicly addressed these ongoing relationship buzz with Brooks Nader.

For those unaware, since the Batman alum was declared single following his high-profile separation from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, he has linked up with a few big names in Tinseltown, including Angelina Jolie.

In April last year, a source close to the actor revealed to Daily Mail that Ben Affleck, who concluded his messy legal battle with Jennifer Lopez last year, has "always thought that she was very hot and smart." 

At the time, the report came when the Oscar-winning actress also settled her legal matters with her former partner, Brad Pitt. 

However, despite the explosive romance speculations, neither Ben Affleck nor Angelina Jolie confirmed their romance.  

Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
Dakota Johnson, Role Model fuel dating rumours with PDA-filled date
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans
Channing Tatum chokes up at Sundance Festival as 'Josephine' wins over fans
Pharrell Williams sued by Chad Hugo over unpaid royalties
Pharrell Williams sued by Chad Hugo over unpaid royalties
Legendary singer Guy Hovis passes away at age of 84
Legendary singer Guy Hovis passes away at age of 84
Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival
Charli xcx promotes new mockumentary 'The Moment' at Sundance Film Festival

Popular News

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz

Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
19 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move

Princess Beatrice faces major setback amid Princess Eugenie's shocking move
53 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'

Kristen Stewart makes shocking remark about future in the US: 'can't work'
2 hours ago