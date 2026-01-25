Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz 

Brooks Nader has finally broken her silence over the escalating romance rumours with Ben Affleck.
The 28-year-old American model and television star has shut down the ongoing dating speculations that have recently sent the internet into a frenzy.
On Saturday, January 24, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, shared an exclusive report that an insider had recently revealed the two had "never met."
However, replying to the post, Brooks wrote, "Haven’t met him in my life."
As of now, Ben – who is currently promoting his new film, The Rip, alongside his longtime close pal Matt Damon has not publicly addressed these ongoing relationship buzz with Brooks Nader.
For those unaware, since the Batman alum was declared single following his high-profile separation from his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, he has linked up with a few big names in Tinseltown, including Angelina Jolie.
In April last year, a source close to the actor revealed to Daily Mail that Ben Affleck, who concluded his messy legal battle with Jennifer Lopez last year, has "always thought that she was very hot and smart."
At the time, the report came when the Oscar-winning actress also settled her legal matters with her former partner, Brad Pitt.
However, despite the explosive romance speculations, neither Ben Affleck nor Angelina Jolie confirmed their romance.