Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open

Iva Jovic praises 'kind and attentive' Novak Djokovic after win at Australian Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
Djokovics tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open
Djokovic's tips help teen giantkiller Iva Jovic shine at Australian Open

Teen giantkiller Iva Jovic praised “kind and attentive” Novak Djokovic after her win at Australian Open.

According to France 24, Jovic, the youngest player in the women's top 100, stunned seventh seed and two-time Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini on Friday to make the last 16.

It was the biggest scalp of her burgeoning career and Serbian great Djokovic, who is 20 years her senior, had a hand in it.

Jovic said, "Actually I spoke to Novak a little bit. So it was pretty incredible. He gave me some very attentive tips for my game and something I can try to incorporate into this match that I just played. So that was one of the things in the forefront of my mind because I think when Novak gives you some advice, you follow it."

Asked what advice he gave her, Jovic replied, "It was just to open up the court a little bit better, to not rush into the shots all the time, find some more width. So I tried to do that, and it ended well. So I'm just going to try to keep listening to Novak."

While Jovic is American, her father is from Serbia and her mother from Croatia.

Jovic claimed her maiden title in 2025 at Guadalajara and started the year in sizzling form, making the semi-finals in Auckland and the final at Hobart.

Seeded 29 in Melbourne, she will play Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Cristiano Ronaldo gets wild suggestion to play Joker in Hollywood movie
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Beckham family feud: Brooklyn’s coach shares shocking insight into family tensions
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Everything you need to know about Forza Horizon 6 ahead of release
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
Who is world’s highest-paid female footballer in 2026? Meet Trinity Rodman
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
LeBron James dismisses Jeanie Buss beef: 'I don't care about an article'
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Novak Djokovic hints at retirement age after Australian Open second-round win
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Lewis Hamilton reacts to 'F1' movie's Oscars nomination: 'tremendous honour'
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
Ibrahima Konate announces father's passing in emotional statement
F1 movie, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton earns four Oscar nominations
F1 movie, co-produced by Lewis Hamilton earns four Oscar nominations
Mercedes reveal new W17 F1 car for 2026 season
Mercedes reveal new W17 F1 car for 2026 season
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash
McLaren to unveil ‘simpler’ rules for Norris, Piastri after 2025 backlash

Popular News

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say

Deadly train crash in Spain linked to fractured rail section, reports say
10 hours ago
'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews

'Border 2' evokes patriotism among Indians, receives mixed reviews
10 hours ago
Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in

Cameron Smotherman shockingly collapses at UFC 324 Weigh-in
11 hours ago