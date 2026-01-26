Kim Vo, hairstylist to Kate Hudson and Britney Spears, dies tragically at 55

Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo who has worked with several A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow has passed away at 55

Beloved celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo has breathed his last.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, Adeel Khan announced the death of his “husband, best friend, partner in life & business’s” death in a heartbreaking post.

Revealing Kim Vo’s cause of death, Adeel, in the post, shared that the hairstylist had been battling colorectal cancer since 2018 and ultimately lost the fight against it.

“My beloved husband, best friend, partner in life & business, Kim Vō, has taken his final breath,” he penned, adding, “Diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2018, he fought valiantly, winning many battles along the way and exceeding all medical expectations under the care of Dr. Lawrence Piro and his incredible team at Angeles Clinic and Cedars-Sinai. Ultimately, God decided it was time for our angel on earth to return home.”

He continued to write, “Kim kindly requested in lieu of flowers & other tokens of condolences after his passing, to please channel your love & efforts towards donations for Kim Vō Foundation in support of hair, beauty, and fashion creatives also affected by cancer.”

Adeel Khan also shared about Kim Vo’s one of the last wishes, noting that he wanted to continue helping others.

In the post, Adeel announced, “And so through the Kim Vō Foundation, it is our honor to battle alongside hair, beauty, and fashion creatives fighting cancer. Our first initiatives focus on advocacy and helping to provide the level of care and treatment that Kim was fortunate to receive, for our fellow peers. This is the legacy Kim and I are committed to building with your support. We love you, we are here for you, and we will fight for you.”

Throughout his career, Kim Vo has worked with several A-list celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Britney Spears.

