  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ana de Armas shares playful winter moments after Tom Cruise split

Ana De Armas reportedly parted ways with Tom Cruise after nine months in October

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ana de Armas has given fans a rare peek into her off-screen life, sharing playful winter moments following her reported split from Tom Cruise.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Ballerina star dropped a collection of photos from her cozy winter days.

In a shared post one snap showed Ana de Armas was wrapped in a cozy parka and scarf while enjoying time outdoors in the cold.

She also posted a snippet of herself capturing her laughing and running around the snowy landscape with two of her dogs.

Her shared carousel of photos also featured a snap of the snowman she built in chilly weather.

The post included another image of her stretched out in the snow, as well as a video of her sledding.

She also dropped a few snaps of the food she's been enjoying in the cold winter months.

Another image showcased she’s enjoying her time with a pal.

The Deep Water star showed that she also enjoyed playing some boardgames.

Ana de Armas simply captioned the post with red heart emoji.

Notably, the Knock Knock star posted rare glimpse into her life following her split from the Mission Impossible star.

De Armas reportedly parted ways with Cruise, 63, after nine months in October as she allegedly felt “uncomfortable” with his fast paced lifestyle.

Us Weekly reported that she considered her romance with Cruise was too intense, which made her “uncomfortable”.

“Things were moving fast, and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going,” an insider shared.

Notably, after her split Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi were seen putting on a cozy display as they reunited at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

