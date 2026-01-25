Cruz and Romeo Beckham spotted on romantic double date amid family rift

Despite the ongoing family feud, the Beckhams are enjoying their lives to the fullest.
On Saturday night, Cruz and Romeo Beckham were spotted on a night out to enjoy double date with their girlfriends at Kaspia restaurant in Paris, Page Six reported on January 24.
For the special date, Romeo Beckham donned a denim outfit that included a jacket and a pair of wide leg trousers. He also wore a white shirt underneath the stylish jacket.
Holding his hand and walking side-by-side was his girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who radiated glow in a black mini dress featuring a sultry cutout down the middle.
20-year-old Cruz Beckham rocked a casual look featuring a black Adidas shirt, paired with a pair of baggy jeans, while his ladylove, Jackie Apostel, looked gorgeous in a brown leather jacket and a green maxi dress.
Cruz and Romeo Beckham’s outing comes just a few days after their eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, took to his Instagram stories to share his side of the story in the family feud, making explosive claims about their parents – Victoria and David Beckham.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” he wrote.
The aspiring chef continued, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Besides this, he accused his mum of “hijacking” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz during their wedding and also claimed that Victoria’s “inappropriate” dance moves left him “humiliated.”