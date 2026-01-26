Entertainment
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls groupmates reunite without THIS member

Spice Girls mates reunite to celebrate Emma Bunton’s milestone 50th birthday without fifth member of the group

Victoria Beckham has reunited with her Spice Girls gang!

The Posh Spice took to Instagram on Sunday, January 25, to post a buzz-sparking update, sharing that she had reunited with her former groupmates, igniting a frenzy among fans.

In the post, the English fashion designer dropped a stunning group photo, revealing that they came together to celebrate the milestone 50th birthday of Emma Bunton.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx,” captioned Victoria.

However, the post saw noticeable absence of one member, who did not join the group during the special reunion.

The photo, featuring Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, posing joyfully, did not show Mel B anywhere in the outing.

Notably, there have been reports of tensions between Mel B and the other members of Spice Girls over the years.

In the past, Mel B had disagreements with the other four groupmates on various occasions, especially when their reunion and future tours were on the horizon.

The songstress had also claimed that she had been removed from the group’s WhatsApp chat at least once.

About Spice Girls:

Formed back in 1994, Spice Girls were a British girl group consisting of five members, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B and Melanie C.

