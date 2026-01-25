Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 winner serves winter glam at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival

  • By Sidra Khan
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look
Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look

Winter calls for cozy glam, and Xochitl Gomez turns out to be perfect at it.

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old American actress turned heads at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as she brought the perfect winter vibes to the star-studded event in a cozy look.

For the glitzy festival, the Dancing with the Stars Season 32 winner kept her look cozy yet served glam in a colorful, patterned puffer jacket adorned with vibrant floral and abstract designed, which she layered over a dark high-neck.

To accessorize, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress wore a bright red knit beanie with a pom-pom, bringing cuteness to her look.

As for her hair, Gomez styled it in soft, loose curls, and wore soft pink makeup to complement the overall appearance.

About Xochitl Gomez:

Born on April 29, 2006, Xochitl Fiona Gomez-Deines is an American actress who began her career with 2018 sitcom Raven’s Home.

She gained widespread fame for playing America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and for winning Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

The actress is rumored to be involved with Dancing with the Stars Season 34 winner, Robert Irwin.

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria
Harper Beckham issues 1st statement after Brooklyn publicly accused Victoria
Victoria Beckham thrills Spice Girls fans with sweet birthday wish for Emma Bunton
Victoria Beckham thrills Spice Girls fans with sweet birthday wish for Emma Bunton
Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
Ben Affleck's rumoured new flame responds to escalating relationship buzz
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Brooklyn Beckham's ex breaks silence after shocking claim: ‘There are two sides’
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp defamation trial at Sundance Film Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Olivia Rodrigo blasts ICE after Minneapolis fatal shooting of ICU nurse
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Tom Cruise makes shocking decision after Ana De Armas split
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
Zendaya describes life with Tom Holland in London: 'It's awkward'
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
'Dragon Ball Super' returns with Galactic Patrol arc after 8 years
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project
Michael B. Jordan drops sneak peek of exciting new project

Popular News

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration

'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' second trailer brings surprise collaboration
31 minutes ago
Yumna Zaidi returns to screens with Hamza Sohail in 'Dekh Magar Pyar Se'

Yumna Zaidi returns to screens with Hamza Sohail in 'Dekh Magar Pyar Se'
4 hours ago
Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing

Indonesia landslide leaves 25 dead, 72 still missing
57 minutes ago