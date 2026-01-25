Xochitl Gomez brings perfect winter vibe to 2026 Sundance with cozy look

Winter calls for cozy glam, and Xochitl Gomez turns out to be perfect at it.
Over the weekend, the 19-year-old American actress turned heads at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, as she brought the perfect winter vibes to the star-studded event in a cozy look.
For the glitzy festival, the Dancing with the Stars Season 32 winner kept her look cozy yet served glam in a colorful, patterned puffer jacket adorned with vibrant floral and abstract designed, which she layered over a dark high-neck.
To accessorize, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress wore a bright red knit beanie with a pom-pom, bringing cuteness to her look.
As for her hair, Gomez styled it in soft, loose curls, and wore soft pink makeup to complement the overall appearance.
About Xochitl Gomez:
Born on April 29, 2006, Xochitl Fiona Gomez-Deines is an American actress who began her career with 2018 sitcom Raven’s Home.
She gained widespread fame for playing America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and for winning Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.
The actress is rumored to be involved with Dancing with the Stars Season 34 winner, Robert Irwin.