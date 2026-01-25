Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus: 5 A-list celebrity couples tying knot in 2026

2026 will be the biggest for some of the celebrity couples who announced their dreamiest engagements last year.
Several celebrities and Hollywood power couples are set to say "I do" this year, bringing their iconic love stories to forever.
Keep reading to discover all the big names that will exchange the marital vows in 2026.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:
Few celebrity couples have dominated headlines quite like Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce.
With their relationship continuing to spark global interest, fans are convinced wedding bells could ring soon.
Whether it’s an intimate ceremony or a star-studded affair, the Swift–Kelce wedding would undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about events of the year.
Zendaya and Tom Holland:
Hollywood's favorite low-key couple has been together for years, keeping their romance mostly private.
That's exactly why fans are so invested.
If Zendaya and Tom Holland choose to marry in 2026, it’s likely to be elegant, understated, and completely on their own terms — which only adds to the anticipation.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner:
After a private, long-term relationship, the duo is expected to have the highly anticipated wedding in 2026.
If wedding plans are on the horizon, fashion lovers are especially eager — because Dua Lipa’s bridal look alone would likely set trends for years to come.
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando:
Following their engagement announcement near the end of 2025, this wedding is expected to be a key event in 2026.
Yes, Miley Cyrus confirmed her engagement to musician boyfriend Maxx Morando, 27, in December 2025 after four years of dating.
Notably, the Flowers crooner debuted a custom Jacquie Aiche diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, who have been romantically connected since 2016, are reported to be planning a summer 2026 wedding in Funchal, Madeira, following their engagement announcement in August 2025.
The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair at Funchal Cathedral near Ronaldo's birthplace.
After nine years together and raising five children, the couple is finally set to marry.